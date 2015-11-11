Kazakhstan plans to earn 110 Olympic licenses for Rio Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to earn at least 110 licenses for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, head of the committee for sport and physical culture of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Elsiyar Kanagatov told at the joint expanded sitting of the Ministry of Culture and Sport and the National Olympic Committee.

"We have 268 days left before the start of the Summer Olympic Games, 101 days till the Paralympic Games and 93 days till the International Children's Games," E. Kanagatov said.

According to him, all the necessary planned events and trainings of athletes are held as scheduled. All the required conditions are created.

"306 medals in 42 sports will be up for grabs at the upcoming Summer Olympic Games," he said.

Besides, he noted that the competition among athletes also increased compared to the previous years. Athletes are competing for a spot in the national team.

"We plan to earn at least 110 Olympic licenses in 25 sports," E. Kanagatov added.