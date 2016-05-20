Kazakhstan plans to earn at least 2 Olympic quotas at AIBA Women’s World Championships in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s women boxers plan to earn at least 2 quota places for Rio-2016 Olympic Games at the Astana AIBA Women’s World Championships. Executive Director of the National Boxing Federation Bekzhan Bektenov said it today.

“Our team plans to earn at least 2 quota places for Rio-2016 Olympic Games in two weight categories – up to 51 kg and 60 kg,” Bektenov said at the Federation’s annual conference today.

In up to 51 kg category, Kazakhstan is represented by Zhaina Shekerbekova, and Rimma Volosenko will fight in up to 60 kg category.

One more Kazakhstani boxer Zarina Tsoloyeva has already showed good results at the tournament in up to 64 kg category. She became the first to qualify for the second round after beating Vietnam’s Thi Linh Ha.

The opening ceremony of the AIBA Women’s World Championships took place yesterday at Barys-Arena stadium.

12 Olympic licenses will be up for grabs at the Championships. Two sessions of fights will be held every day which will start at 14:00 and at 19:00 respectively. The semi-final is scheduled for May 26 and final events will take place May 27 at 15:00.

Kazakhstan is represented at the AIBA Championships by 10 women boxers in ten weight categories. These are Rimma Volosenko, Valentina Khalzova, Lyzzat Kungeibayeva, Nazym Kyzaibai, Zhaina Shekerbekova, Dina Zholaman, Aizhan Khodzhabekova, Zarina Tsoloyeva, Violetta Knyazeva and Yulduz Mamatkulova.