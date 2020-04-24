Kazakhstan plans to earn more Olympic licenses to 2021 Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is planning to earn more Olympic licenses to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform reports.

Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova says Kazakhstan is adamant to earn more Olympic berths to the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

«We are planning to participate in the licensing tournaments in order to get more Olympic licenses. After the quarantine regime is lifted, our athletes will compete in those tournaments. We hope, no, we are certain that we can earn enough licenses to represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics,» Minister Raimkulova said at an online briefing at the Central Communications Service.

It bears to remind that the 2021 Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 through August 8 next year. The decision to postpone the Olympic Games in Japan was made by the IOC, IPC, the government of Japan and the Organizing Committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on March 30 due to the global coronavirus pandemic.