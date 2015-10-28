Kazakhstan plans to earn over 100 licenses for Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to earn more than 100 licenses for participation in the 31st Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, head of the committee for sports and physical culture of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Ilsiyar Kanagatov informed at the session of the sitting of the Ministry.

"The national team has a task to earn more than 100 licenses in 27 sports. We had 105 licenses in 25 sports at the Olympic Games in London," I. Kanagatov told.

He specified that the athletes of the national team have earned 26 licenses in eight sports so far. "We plan to have about 40 licenses by the end of the year," the head of the committee said.

Besides, he told about the preparation for the Paralympic Games that are scheduled to be held after the Olympic Games. "As of today, 17 athletes of the national Paralympic team have shown the required level of preparation in 6 sports. We have a task to earn 10 licenses. In London, we had five," I. Kanagatov concluded.