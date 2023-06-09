Kazakhstan plans to export electricity to Turkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev stressed the importance of achieving energy independence of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our aim is to achieve self-sufficiency in the supply of electricity not only because of the existing potential geopolitical risk but also because we want to use our unique potential in this area and export energy, including to Europe. New projects are being discussed with colleagues from Azerbaijan on the installation of high-voltage power cables, allowing Kazakhstan to export electricity to Turkiye, Europe,» said Kazakh energy minister Satkaliyev at the Astana International Forum.

He noted that Kazakhstan seeks to switch from coal to natural gas.

The Kazakh minister also stressed the importance of alternative routes, especially in the future.

«We already have access to the Baku-Tbilisi- Ceyhan route thanks to the partnership with the companies implementing major projects in Kazakhstan via the Trans-Caspian Route… Attraction of investments to expand our routes, ports in the Caspian region is being considered,» he said.

He went on to add that talks are ongoing on oil pipeline extension with China, as well as the Central Asia countries via railways.