Kazakhstan plans to generate half of electricity from green sources by 2050

UNITED NATIONS. Kazakhstan is set to generate 50 percent of the country's electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2050, Foreign Minister Yerlan Idrissov said in a statement. The foreign minister stressed Kazakhstan was absolutely committed to the Paris Climate Change Agreement and was looking forward to signing the deal.

"Although our country is rightly known for its abundance of conventional energy resources, we are absolutely committed to developing green economy. We have set ourselves ambitious goals, for example, to generate 50 percent of our electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2050," Idrissov told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

In December 2015, UN member states signed the so-called Paris Agreement at the UN Climate Change Conference. The deal aims to limit global average temperatures to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The agreement also aims to create more financing to curb greenhouse gas emissions and support more climate-resilient development.

The Central Asian country's capital of Astana is scheduled to host EXPO 2017 international exhibition on future energy between June 10 and September 10, 2017.

Source: Sputniknews