ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan works on opening flight connections with the world's financial centers such as New York, Zurich, Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok and Hang Kong. The purpose of this work is assistance in establishment of Astana as a financial center of the world level, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev told at the sitting of the board of the Ministry in Astana, the press service of the Ministry informs.

In 2015, seven new routes were opened. They are the flights from Astana to Kazan, Seoul, Paris, Tbilisi, from Atyrau to Mineralnye Vody, from Kyzylorda to Moscow and from Almaty to Tomsk.

In regard to development of the civil aviation, the work on development of regional air hubs and on reforming the activity of the committee of civil aviation aimed at bringing it to standards of the UK Civil Aviation Authority is being held in the country. In order to achieve it, a memorandum on mutual understanding between the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan and the UK Civil Aviation Authority was signed.