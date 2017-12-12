Kazakhstan plans to increase grain exports in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Kazakhstan plans to increase grain exports, including flour, to 9.1 million tons in 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"By the end of the year, it is planned to export about 9.1 million tons of grain and flour in grain equivalent. This is 400 thousand tons more than last year," Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Nurzhan Altayev said at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Issues of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan today.

As of December, the consignors plan to export 1.3 million tons of grain and flour in grain equivalent for which they would need 16.5 thousand railway cars - 11,940 grain trucks and 4,776 covered сarriage trucks.

"Kazakhstan Temir Zholy's tariff is fixed at 9,000 tenge per car per day. To increase the competitiveness of Kazakhstani grain, from January 1, grain transportation within Kazakhstan will be subsidized and about 9.7 billion tenge will allocated for this purpose," he added.