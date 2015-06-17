Kazakhstan plans to increase its share of titanium up to 20% globally

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The share of produced in Kazakhstan titanium is planned to be increased from the current 11% to 20%, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev informed at the 6th International Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress.

"We plan to attract world well-known companies in our mining and metallurgal sector , develop Kazakhstani brands of metallurgy. We also plan to increase the share of produced in Kazakhstan titanium from the current 11% to 20%. We also plan to introduce international standards in this sector in Kazakhstan. We will introduce the new simplified method of granting mineral rights based on western Australia model, which uses so-called come-first - get-first method," he said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister also reminded that the mining and metallurgal complex was one of the key sectors of the Kazakhstani economy. One fifth of the GDP of 19% falls at this sector.