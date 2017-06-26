Kazakhstan plans to increase tourism to 8pct of GDP by 2025 - Mamin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Kazakhstan plans to raise the country's tourism share up to 8 percent of GDP by 2025. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin at the international conference "Tourism and Future Energy: Unlocking Low Carbon Growth Opportunities" in the Congress Center of Expo-2017.

"We have rich nature and resources. The rich Kazakh history and nature have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. An important infrastructure network has been created across the ancient Silk Road, contributing to the growing number of tourists. We plan to increase the share of tourism in the country to 8 percent of GDP by 2025. Currently, this share is 1 percent," Mamin said.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that this conference should become a platform for constructive discussions so that to find innovative solutions in the tourism industry.

In addition, Mr. Mamin said Kazakhstan intends to continue cooperation with UNWTO, the United Nations World Tourism Organization, as Kazakhstan needs its experience and support, advanced standards of the tourism industry for making the country one of the top tourist destinations.