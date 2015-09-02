ASTANA. KAZINFORM - State Corporation "Government for citizens" will bring under one roof four governmental organizations.

It was revealed by Vice Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Saken Sarsenov at an international conference for IT technologies in the sphere of social services on Wednesday. "Initially the state corporation will bring under one roof four organizations - Public Service Center, Pension Payment State Center, Real Estate Centers and Republic State Enterprise "Scientific and Production Center of Land Register," Vice Minister Sarsenov said. According to him, the state corporation will function based on the standards of Service Canada that has been delivering citizen-centered services in Canada since 2005.