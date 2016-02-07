Kazakhstan plans to join Hague Conference on Private International Law

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to join the Hague Conference on Private International Law, the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan informs.

"The Ministry took a number of measures on joining some international multilateral conventions within the framework of implementation of the instructions of the Head of State on improvement and ensuring protection of the rights of the citizens, their private family and business interests abroad. Besides, the Ministry developed an issue on joining the Hague Convention on Private International Law, which is aimed at unification of the norms of the international private law and the international civil procedure," the statement of the ministry reads.

It was noted that one of the advantages of the organization was the fact that over one third of all developed and adopted documents of the Hague Convention on Private International Law are documents regulating family relations with foreign participation. The member states of the Hague Convention on Private International Law are 79 countries and the European Union.