Kazakhstan plans to join OECD Investment Committee in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to join the Investment Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Committee (OECD) later this year. This was stated by the Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We are actively working with the organization. We have joined one of the OECD committees - Competition Committee. This year we plan to join the Investment Committee. We will join certain legal instruments, i.e. OECD documents. It is a good, consistent and institutional and systematic work to improve the investment climate. And it will continue", said Suleimenov at a press conference in Astana.

The Minister also announced the main directions of the Annual President's Address. He reminded that this strategic document provided a clear instruction to bring country's legislation to the standards of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)"

Earlier it was reported that a new national company will be created in Kazakhstan, to deal with attracting investment.