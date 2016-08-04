Kazakhstan plans to join top 40 world's countries with best logistics climate by 2020 (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan set a task to move from the 77th place to the 40th place in the rankings of world's countries with the best logistics climate by 2020, Pm.kz informs.

"Building high-quality transport and logistics infrastructure and conducting flexible tariff policy and strengthening of partnership relations between the participants of the market allowed to improve the quality of transport services and the position of Kazakhstan in the international logistics rankings from the 88th place to the 77th place among 160 countries. This is the best place among the CIS member states. We have also set a task to join the top 40 world's countries with the best logistics climate," President of "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC Askar Mamin informed today.

According to him, the company is currently working on expansion of the capacity of the main railroad, development of the roads network, building of the necessary logistics infrastructure of transcontinental routes from the coast of the Pacific Ocean to the Persian Gulf and the Baltic Seas and development of the sea fleet of Kazakhstan.