ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to look into potential of shale oil production, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Uzakbai Karabalin informed at the press conference titled "Energy security in Eurasian region: New mechanism of cooperation" , which is held within the KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum.

"Kazakhstan will try to strengthen its position in terms of ensuring energy security of the entire Asian region. One of the aspects of cooperation with China is the study of the shale potential of Kazakhstan," U. Karabalin said.

He also added that China and the USA were the only countries that had success in extraction of this type of oil.

"Kazakhstan possesses great reserves of traditional crude hydrocarbons, but intents to look into an opportunity to have new resources and greater potential. Our country even has some experience in research of coal bed methane. Besides, we want to know our shale oil production potential," U. Karabalin said.