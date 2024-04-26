Kazakhstan plans to produce 60 billion m3 of gas in 2024

With reference to the Ministry of Energy, Kazinform News Agency reports about a forecast gas balance until 2030 formed by the Ministry together with JSC NC “QazaqGaz”.

The Tengiz (27%), Karachaganak (38%) and Kashagan (20%) projects account for more than 85% of Kazakhstan's gas production.

In Kazakhstan, gas production has been steadily growing in recent years which resulted in the development of the gas industry in the country. Thus, according to the forecast gas balance, gas production is expected to grow to 60.456 billion m3 in 2024.

The plan of marketable gas production is 28.054 billion m3 for 2024. In accordance with the forecast gas balance, this year current domestic consumption is equal to 20.9 billion m3.

As for 2023, Kazakhstan gas production amounted to 59.063 billion m3.