Kazakhstan plans to purchase one more vaccine from China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is planning to purchase one more Chinese vaccine against the coronavirus infection, Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi revealed Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the Wednesday press briefing, Minister Tsoi confirmed that there is a new COVID vaccine developed by China which Kazakhstan is planning to purchase.

«It is of paramount importance to deliver that vaccine to the country [Kazakhstan] as soon as possible,» said Tsoi, adding that corresponding contracts are to be signed.

According to the Healthcare Ministry, the first component of anti-COVID vaccines has already been administered to 5,230,750 people or 52.8% of eligible population in Kazakhstan. 3,436, 617 people have been inoculated with the second component. There are some 713,000 doses of the first component of COVID vaccine and 1,3 million of the second component still available in Kazakhstan.

Earlier Minister Tsoi revealed that COVID-19 incidence rate has increased in all regions of the country in the past couple of weeks.