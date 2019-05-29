Kazakhstan plans to secure 100 Tokyo 2020 quota places - Sapiyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has secured 4 quotas for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Serik Sapiyev, Chairman of Sport and Physical Culture Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We have already secured four quota places - in cycling, track-and-field, open water swimming, while one quota place was won by Dmitriy Balandin," he said.



He noted the possibility of participation of the Kazakh team in free-style, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling. Quota places for these sports will be distributed in Nur-Sultan.



"We have set a goal to secure more than 100 berths for the Tokyo 2020 Games," Sapiyev added.