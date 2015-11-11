Kazakhstan plans to sign agreement on advanced partnership with EU in December

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to sign an agreement on advanced partnership with the European Union in December, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimvo told.

"Since the first days of our independence Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has been conducting a multidirectional and peaceful policy for establishing relations with all the world countries. Russia is our strategic partner, China is our strategic partner as well as the European Union," K. Massimov said opening the sitting of the Astana Club dedicated to discussion of the key issues of development of the Eurasian region.

"We hope that we will sign an agreement on advanced partnership with the EU in December. The USA is our big partner. Besides, almost all the countries of Central Asia and the Middle East are our partners. Our President has also established good relations with leaders of the other countries. Even looking at the map of his official trips in September, October and November it becomes clear that he met with all the big players. The official visit of our President to Great Britain and France just concluded. All these issues are interconnected," the Head of the Government of Kazakhstan added.