Kazakhstan plans to start production of high-speed locomotives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's electric locomotives assembly factory (Elektrovoz Kurastyru Zauyty) will start production of high-speed passenger locomotives in autumn 2016, said the press service of Kazakhstan Railways (Kazakhstan Temir Zholy).

The high-speed locomotives will be able to make 200 kilometers per hour, trend.az reports.



Such an electric locomotive - KZ4AT, designed by the French company Alstom - was successfully tested on the Kiik-Moyynty railway.



Alstom managing director for the southern cluster of CIS, Bernard Pellet said the use of high-speed locomotives opens up new prospects in turning Kazakhstan into a center of the transportation corridor than links Europe, Far East, Asia and Russia through the new Silk Road.



Currently, the maximum speed of passenger trains in Kazakhstan is 140 kilometers per hour.



Source: Trend