Kazakhstan plant to assemble new car models for export

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Today at "ASIA CAR" plant in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East-Kazakhstan region, the ceremony of presentation of the new car models of LADA brand took place.

The start of the new automobile product of domestic assembly was followed by the official signing of technical permission to assembly by president of AVTOVAZ Nicolas Mor and chairman of the board of directors of "BIPEK AUTO-ASIA AUTO" Anatoly Balushkin who arrived to the region.

The Kazakhstan car assembly plant now has the right to assemble Vesta sedan, XRay crossover, Largus and Granta liftback for export production.

"Kazakhstan is the export market number one for "Lada". Development of production in Ust-Kamenogorsk is a chance to expand our export opportunities. The goal of our enterprises is to continue construction of the full-scale automobile and I would like to express words of gratitude to the authorities of Kazakhstan for their support of our large-scale joint automobile project", - Nicolas Mor emphasized.

In turn the head of the Kazakhstan automobile holding Anatoly Balushkin noted that the expiring year was the most saturated in the history of partnership between AVTOVAZ and "BIPEK AUTO-ASIA AUTO ".

In Ust-Kamenogorsk big industrial and innovative project "ASIA AUTO Kazakhstan" for construction of the full-scale automobile plant is being implemented. The plant will be releasing up to 120 thousand cars a year. The project is in the National Map of forced industrial and innovative development of Kazakhstan. Its implementation began in 2014, and start of the first production phase is planned for 2017. Project implementation began with approval of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin.