Kazakhstan plays stronger as it gains experience in Euro-2016 qualification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plays stronger as it gains experience in the Euro-2016 qualification. Yesterday, the national football team of Kazakhstan played against the Latvian team in Riga, Sports.kz informs.

It might've been the most important game for the national team in the entire qualification period, because it was the final game of the qualification where the team had to show if it learned from its mistakes and gained enough experience to enter the next level.

The national team of Kazakhstan did not feature its strongest roster lacking many critical players, but it was not the time to complain, it was the time to play. Thus, both teams played hard leaving on the field everything they had.

The first time was a hard-fought time but with no goals scored. After the intermission both teams were refueled and motivated by their trainers and they started to play even more aggressively and on the 65 th minute of the game Islambek Kuat scored a goal making score 1:0, which turned out to be the final score of the game.

This goal allowed the team of Kazakhstan to earn three points and five points in total in the qualification and take the 5 th place in the A group.