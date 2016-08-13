EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:45, 13 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan plunges in overall medal count at Rio Olympics

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan was left empty handed at the Rio Olympics on August 12 and plummeted to the 14th spot in the overall medal tally.

    To date, Kazakhstani athletes hauled 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.

    The U.S. leads the medal count with 20 gold, 13 silver and 17 bronze medals. Coming in at №2 is China with 13 gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze medals.
    Great Britain is ranked third with 7 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze medals.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport 2016 Olympic Games News Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!