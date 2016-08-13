Kazakhstan plunges in overall medal count at Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan was left empty handed at the Rio Olympics on August 12 and plummeted to the 14th spot in the overall medal tally.

To date, Kazakhstani athletes hauled 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.



The U.S. leads the medal count with 20 gold, 13 silver and 17 bronze medals. Coming in at №2 is China with 13 gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze medals.

Great Britain is ranked third with 7 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze medals.