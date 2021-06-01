Kazakhstan pockets 16 medals at 2021 Asian Boxing Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani team swept 8 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze medals at the 2021 ASBC Asian Men’s and Women’s Elite Boxing Championships in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Sports.kz reports.

Its organizer, AIBA, announced that the award for the first place is USD 10,000, the prize money for the second place is USD 5,000 and USD 2,500 for bronze medals. Thus, Kazakh boxers gained USD 115,000. Besides, president of the Kazakh Boxing Federation Kenes Rakishev also awarded the medalists USD 10,000, USD 5,000, and USD 2,500 for the top three places.

In total the Kazakh team earned USD 230,000.