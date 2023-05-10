EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:35, 10 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan pockets 1st medal at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023

    Photo: nstagram.com/boxingkazakhstan
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Aslanbek Shymbergenov beat Makan Traoré of France in the quarterfinals of the now-running IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh boxer propelled to the semifinals of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 to secure at least a bronze medal. Notably, it is the country’s first medal at the World Championships in Tashkent. Besides, Shymbergenov is the captain of the Kazakh team at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023.


