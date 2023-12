Alexander Kulikov and Yekaterina Tarantseva added two bronze medals to the country’s tally at the now-running Asian Summer Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites the Tourism and Sport Ministry’s press service.

Alexander Kulikov grabbed bronze in the men’s canoe slalom clocking 97.04 seconds.

16-year-old Tarantseva won bronze in the women’s canoe slalom finishing third with a time of 111.71 seconds.