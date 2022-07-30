Kazakhstan pockets 2 bronze at International Linguistics Olympiad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM For the first time ever Kazakhstani secondary school students grabbed two bronze medals at the International Linguistics Olympiad (IOL), the Facebook account of the Kazakh Education Minister Askhat Aimagambetov reads.

The IOL brought together 200 pupils from 36 states of the world.

Aida Davletova and Dariya Peresypkina of Kazakhstan bagged two bronze medals having solved puzzles in language and linguistics.

Photo: facebook.com/ Askhat Aimagambetov







