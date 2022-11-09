EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:51, 09 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan pockets 2nd bronze at 2022 Asian Boxing Championships

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Madina Nurshayeva won bronze medal in the women’s 66 kg semifinals at the now-running at the ASBC Asian Women's & Men's Elite Boxing Championships 2022 underway in Amman, Jordan, Sports.kz reads.

    In the semifinals she lost to the South Korea’s boxer. As a result, she failed to advance to the finals and secured bronze.

    As earlier reported, Nazym Kyzaibai bagged bronze in the women’s 50 kg weight category.


    Photo: sports.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!