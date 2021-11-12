Kazakhstan pockets 2nd gold at World Champs in Tashkent

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Another Kazakh sambo wrestler won gold medal at the at the World Sambo Championships 2021 in Tashkent, Sports.kz reports.

Rakhat Zhananiet beat Tajikistan’s Khushkadam Khusravov in the men’s 64 kg weight category.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s Guldana Almukhanbetova won the title of the World Sambo Championships 2021. She defeated Mongolia’s Nekhitbaatr Bayarma in the women’s 54 kg final bout with the score 3:2.

Besides, Raikhan Madi grabbed silver medal in the men’s 98 kg.