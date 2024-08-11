Kazakhstan pockets 7 medals at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The Team Kazakhstan finished the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris with seven medals overall, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Games.

Kazakh judoka Yeldos Smetov won the country’s only gold in the men’s 60 kg finals. Artistic gymnast Nariman Kurbanov, Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev and boxer Nurbek Oralbay took home silver. Boxer Nazym Kyzaibay, shooters Alexandre Le and Islam Satpayev, and judoka Gusman Kyrgyzbatev added bronze to the country’s tally.

As earlier reported, the Jibek Joly TV Channel will broadcast live the Paris 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are set to conclude on August 11. The closing ceremony is to be held on the night of August 11th to 12th. The Jibek Joly live coverage starts at 10:30 pm. Astana time. The telecast hosts are Didar Kadyrov and Liliana Alzhanova. Correspondent Kunsaya Kurmet and commentator Rauan Okassov are expected to join the live standup from Paris.

Well-known guests, including Olympic silver medalist Islam Bairamukov, leader of the Kazakhstan judo team Abiba Abuzhakynova, and champion of the 1996 Olympic Games Yuri Melnichenko are invited to the studio.

The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony is set to be held at the Stade de France, north of Paris. The closing ceremony will feature “over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists.”

Jibek Joly is one of the five TV channels of Kazakhstan that were awarded the Olympic Games broadcast rights.