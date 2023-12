Kazakh synchronized swimmers Yasmin Tuyakova and Arina Pushkina won the bronze medal in the artistic swimming finals at the Asian Summer Games in China’s Hangzhou, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakh duo scored 200.5354 points in the free program to rank third with total 418.6987 points.

Kazakhstan has won 71 medals, including nine gold, 19 silver and 43 bronze medals so far.