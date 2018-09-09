Kazakhstan pockets 72 medals at WNG to finish second in medal count

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM The III World Nomad Games came to an end on September 8 in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan team stands second in the medal count picking 18 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze medals at large. Kyrgyzstan takes the lead with 40 golden, 32 silver and 31 bronze medals. The Russian team wraps up the top three winning 17 gold, 24 silver and 27 bronze.



As earlier reported, the III World Nomad Games held on September 2-8 in Cholpon-Ata brought together more than 3,000 sportsmen from 80 states of the world. They competed in 37 ethnic sports.



Kazakhstan was represented by 134 athletes to compete in 25 sports.



The IV World Nomad Games will be held in Turkey in 2020.