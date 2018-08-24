EN
    13:19, 24 August 2018

    Kazakhstan pockets 7th silver at Asian Games

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's tennis players Alexander Bublik and Denis Yevseyev lost in the men's doubles final match at the Asian Games 2018 being held in Indonesia, SPORTINFORM reports.

    They lost to India's Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan 3:4, 4:6 to secure silver medals.

    It is the seventh silver medal for Kazakhstan. Currently, Kazakhstan ranks 12th in the overall standing with two gold, seven silver and nineteen bronze medals.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan grabbed today a bronze medal in the women's tennis doubles.

