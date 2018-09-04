EN
    20:49, 04 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan pockets 9 medals at World Nomad Games

    CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - On September 4, Kazakh athletes won several medals at the 3rd World Nomad Games, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Competing in mas-wrestling, Darya Nesterova (in the 85 kg weight division) struck silver. The other athletes of Kazakhstan gained 4 bronze medals in the same sport: Medet Yesbulayev (60 kg), Temirlan Shamet (70 kg), Vyacheslav Starkov (105 kg), and Alexandr Krasnov (125 kg).

    nullThe Kazakh athletes took bronze in the tug of war. Another bronze medal was captured by Serikbek Kuntuganuly, who hunted with a golden eagle.

    In the Turkmen Gurash wrestling event, Kazakhstan won 2 bronze medals: Adilet Shalgynbekuly (62 kg) and Amandyk Abylai (in the absolute weight division).

     

