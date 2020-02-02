Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Asian Mountain Bike Championships

BANGKON. KAZINFORM The Asian Mountain Bike Continental Championships kicked off in Thailand, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

The Kazakh team consisting of Adil Shakirov, Temirlan Mukhamediyanov, Alina Sarkulova, Damir Tursunkali secured bronze in the Mixed Elite - Cross-country team relay. The Japanese team grabbed gold while Thailand riders finished second.

The Continental Championships will run until February 5.