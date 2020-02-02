EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:00, 02 February 2020

    Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Asian Mountain Bike Championships

    BANGKON. KAZINFORM The Asian Mountain Bike Continental Championships kicked off in Thailand, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

    The Kazakh team consisting of Adil Shakirov, Temirlan Mukhamediyanov, Alina Sarkulova, Damir Tursunkali secured bronze in the Mixed Elite - Cross-country team relay. The Japanese team grabbed gold while Thailand riders finished second.

    The Continental Championships will run until February 5.


