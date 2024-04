Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Ibragim Magomadov won a bronze medal at the now-running Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Olympic.kz.

He beat Iranian Amir Ali Abdi 4-3 in the men’s 77 kg final bout.

Earlier, Greco-Roman wrestler Yerzhet Zharlykassyn won the gold medal in the men’s 63 kg finals.