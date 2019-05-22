Kazakhstan pockets fourth gold medal at Thailand Open Track & Field Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan national team won four gold medals at the Thailand Open Track and Field Championships 2019, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan's Ivan Ivanov topped the podium. In the shot put event, his best result was 18.95 meters. Hau-Wei Ma of the Chinese Taipei (16.78 m) and Muhammad Zolkefli of Malaysia (16.71) earned silver and bronze, respectively.

It should be mentioned that each of the four Kazakhstani athletes, who went to Thailand, struck gold. Previously, Polina Ivanova (pole vaulting), Mariya Ovchinnikova (triple jump), and Yelizaveta Matveyeva (high jump) won gold medals.

Photo courtesy of Olympic.kz