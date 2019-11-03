EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:21, 03 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan pockets gold at Int’l Weightlifting Cup in Belarus

    None
    None
    GRODNO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Nijat Rakhimov won the gold medal in the men’s 81 kg final at the ALEXANDER CUP, the International Cup in memory of Two-time Olympic Champion Alexander Kurlovich, underway in Grodno in Belarus, the Kazakh Weightlifting Federation press service reports.

    Rakimov lifted a total of 344 kg (151+193) adding the second gold to the country’s tally.

    The international tournament is the Tokyo 2020 qualification silver event.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!