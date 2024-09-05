Kazakhstan pockets shot put bronze at Paralympic Games

Dastan Mukashbekov won a bronze medal in the men’s shot put F36 finals at the XVII Summer Paralympic Games in France, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Paralympic Committee.

Photo credit: Paralympic Committee

The Kazakh shot putter grabbed bronze with a throw of 16 m setting a new Asian record.

Photo credit: Paralympic Games

As earlier reported, Kazakhstani powerlifter David Degtyarev secured a gold medal in the men’s 54 kg para powerlifting finals at the now-running Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, France.