EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:21, 05 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan pockets shot put bronze at Paralympic Games

    Kazakhstan pockets shot put bronze at Paralympic Games
    Photo credit: Paralympic Committee

    Dastan Mukashbekov won a bronze medal in the men’s shot put F36 finals at the XVII Summer Paralympic Games in France, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Paralympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan pockets shot put bronze at Paralympic Games
    Photo credit: Paralympic Committee

    The Kazakh shot putter grabbed bronze with a throw of 16 m setting a new Asian record.

    Kazakhstan pockets shot put bronze at Paralympic Games
    Photo credit: Paralympic Games

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstani powerlifter David Degtyarev secured a gold medal in the men’s 54 kg para powerlifting finals at the now-running Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. 

    Tags:
    2024 Olympic Games Kazakhstan Sport
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x