08:21, 05 September 2024 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan pockets shot put bronze at Paralympic Games
Dastan Mukashbekov won a bronze medal in the men’s shot put F36 finals at the XVII Summer Paralympic Games in France, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Paralympic Committee.
The Kazakh shot putter grabbed bronze with a throw of 16 m setting a new Asian record.
