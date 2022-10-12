EN
    07:45, 12 October 2022

    Kazakhstan pockets silver at Asian U-23 Fencing Championship

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani epee fencers won a silver medal in the women’s teams competitions at the Asian U-23 Fencing Championship held in Kuwait, Sports.kz reads.

    On the final day Sofiya Nikolaichuk, Vladislava Andreyevea, Alexandra Tambovtseva, and Victoria Kaidarova added one more medal to the country’s tally.

    As a result, Kazakhstan secured four bronze, one gold, and two silver medals at the Asian U-23 Fencing Championship, the press service of the Kazakh Fencing Federation reports.


    Photo: instagram.com/kazakhstan_fencing



    Kazakhstan Sport
