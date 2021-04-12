Kazakhstan pockets silver at British Para-Swimming International Meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The British Para-Swimming International Meet/WPS World Series 2021 took place in Sheffield, the UK. It brought together 92 athletes from 21 states of the world.

Kazakh athlete Siyazbek Daliyev won the silver medal in the men’s 50 m butterfly swimming stroke, the city administration’s official website reads.

Daliyev ranks now among the top 5 strongest para swimmers in this distance. He also set a record at the Asian Games scoring 37.40 seconds in the men’s 50 m butterfly swimming stroke.