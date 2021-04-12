EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:11, 12 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan pockets silver at British Para-Swimming International Meet

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The British Para-Swimming International Meet/WPS World Series 2021 took place in Sheffield, the UK. It brought together 92 athletes from 21 states of the world.

    Kazakh athlete Siyazbek Daliyev won the silver medal in the men’s 50 m butterfly swimming stroke, the city administration’s official website reads.

    Daliyev ranks now among the top 5 strongest para swimmers in this distance. He also set a record at the Asian Games scoring 37.40 seconds in the men’s 50 m butterfly swimming stroke.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!