PARIS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani epee fencer Ruslan Kurbanov won the silver medal at the now-running Challenge MONAL - Paris World Cup – Individual & Team, Olympic.kz reads.

In the semifinals Kurbanov defeated French Alexander Bardanet with a score of 15:13. In the final Kurbanov lost to Nelson Lopez Portier of France with a score of 15:11 to get silver.