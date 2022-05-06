EN
    07:33, 06 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan pockets silver at IWF Junior Weightlifting World Champs in Greece

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh team won the first medal at the 2022 IWF Weightlifting Junior World Championships in Heraklion, Greece, Sports.kz reads.

    Alexey Churkin of Kazakhstan pocked silver in the 73 kg weight category lifting 329 kg in total.

    Another Kazakh athlete Pyotr Khrebtov lifted 307 kg in total to get 5th place in the protocol.

    The 2022 IWF Weightlifting Junior World Championships are to be held until May 10. 8 Kazakhstani athletes left for Greece to vie for top honors.

