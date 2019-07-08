EN
    09:46, 08 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan pockets silver at Universiade 2019

    NAPLES. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's gymnast Milad Karimi won the silver medal at the Napoli Universiade 2019 in the men's horizontal bar routine, Olympic.kz reports.

    Karimi scored 14.675 points in the final to pick silver. Besides, he took fifth place in all-round, seventh in floor exercises, and fourth in parallel bar event.

    It is noteworthy, Kazakhstani Nariman Kurbanov also took the second place in pommel horse final.

    As of today Kazakhstan added four medals to the country's tally.

