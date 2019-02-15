Kazakhstan pockets skeet bronze at Shooting Tournament in Kuwait

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Olga Panarina has won a bronze medal at the International Shooting Tournament in Kuwait, the National Olympic Committee's press service reports.

Iman Al-Shamaa from Kuwait won the gold medal, while Qatar's Sarah Mohamed grabbed silver in the women's skeet event.



Besides, other Kazakhstan's shooters Assem Orynbai and Zoya Molchanova finished fourth and seventh, respectively.