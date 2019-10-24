EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:09, 24 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan pockets two more bronze at Military World Games

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two more medals were added to the country’s tally at the ongoing Military World Games in Wuhan.

    Two Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers won bronze medals, the Kazakh Defence Ministry’s press service reports.

    Aidos Sultangali defeated bronze medalist of the 2019 Asian Championships Gyanendra Dahiya of India scoring 6:3 in the men’s 60 kg final.

    In the women’s 76 kg weight class Gulmaral Yerkebayeva crashed Lithuanian wrestler 10:0.

    As a result, Kazakhstan boasts one gold, one silver and three bronze captured so far at the 7th Military World Games ongoing in Wuhan.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!