Kazakhstan pockets two more bronze at Military World Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two more medals were added to the country’s tally at the ongoing Military World Games in Wuhan.

Two Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers won bronze medals, the Kazakh Defence Ministry’s press service reports.

Aidos Sultangali defeated bronze medalist of the 2019 Asian Championships Gyanendra Dahiya of India scoring 6:3 in the men’s 60 kg final.

In the women’s 76 kg weight class Gulmaral Yerkebayeva crashed Lithuanian wrestler 10:0.

As a result, Kazakhstan boasts one gold, one silver and three bronze captured so far at the 7th Military World Games ongoing in Wuhan.