Kazakhstan, Poland adopted declaration on economic cooperation

WARSAW. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan and Poland - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Andrzej Duda - adopted today a Declaration on Economic Cooperation.

Three agreements were signed also after the negotiations.



Thus, Minister of the Interior and Administration Mariusz Błaszczak and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erland Idrissov signed an Intergovernmental Agreement on Readmission of Persons.



Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland Krzysztof Jurgiel and Vice Prime Minister-Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov signed an agreement on cooperation in agriculture.



Besides, heads of the Kazakhstan Development Bank Erbolat Dossayev and Bank of National Economy of Poland Mirosław Panek agreed on cooperation.