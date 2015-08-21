Kazakhstan-Poland commodity turnover is USD 2 bln

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Commodity turnover between Poland and Kazakhstan has reached 2 bln US dollars to date, Adviser of the Trade and Investment Promotion Department of the Polish Embassy in Kazakhstan Wlodzimierz Kurowski said in an interview to a Kazinform correspondent.

"The list of the goods supplied to the Kazakhstan market from Poland is impressive with textile dominating in it. Presently, there are about 20 textile companies in Poland producing clothes both for adults and children.

According to him, Polish goods being praised for their high quality compete with cheap goods imported from Asia and brand-name clothes imported from Europe. He also added that investment climate in Kazakhstan is quite favorable. Noteworthy to say, that Poland has been one of the foreign economic partners of Kazakhstan among Central and Eastern European countries.