Kazakhstan, Poland discuss coop in fight against crime in Warsaw

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The delegation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan led by Minister Kalmukhanbet Kassymov paid a visit to Warsaw, Poland, the Kazakh Interior Ministry's press service reports.

Kalmukhanbet Kassymov met with Minister of Interior and Administration of the Republic of Poland Joachim Brudziński and discussed the status and prospects of Kazakhstan-Poland cooperation in the fight against crime.

Moreover, Mr. Kassymov had a meeting with the First Deputy Mayor of Warsaw and the chief and commander of the Municipal Police in Warsaw. The sides discussed the issues of the municipal police, a structural subdivision of the capital mayor's office

Within the framework of the meeting with First Deputy Head of Police of Poland Mr. Czimczik and Chief Commandant of the Border Service of Poland Mr. Pragi, the delegation met with the antiterrorism operational team of the general commandant's office. They also discussed the issues of further cooperation in the readmission of individuals under the agreement signed in 2016.

The delegation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan also visited the Dębak Refugee Center for refugees and foreign nationals awaiting readmission.