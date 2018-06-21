EN
    13:13, 21 June 2018

    Kazakhstan, Poland discuss global security issues

      ASTANA. KAZINFORM An official delegation of Poland, consisting of heads of various state bodies and reps of business circles, arrived on June 19 in Astana. 

    The meeting of the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation, the Kazakh-Polish business forum took place as part of the visit. The Poland's delegation participates also in the World Mining Congress underway in Astana.

    nullBesides, Assistant to President - Secretary of Security Council of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev met with Paweł Soloch, Head of the National Security Bureau of Poland to debate a wide range of issues.

    The parties shared views on pressing issues of global and regional security, growing risks and developments in various hotspots of tension. They also discussed prospects for broadening cooperation, joint counterterrorism and counter-extremism efforts, tackling of ecological safety issues, situation in EU and Central Asia.

     

     

